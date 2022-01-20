KeyCorp Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.53.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$67.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$16.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$60.27 and a one year high of C$93.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

In other news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 in the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.