Kin (KIN) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $87.30 million and $2.23 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00196001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,681,029,539,832 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

