Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

KMI stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

