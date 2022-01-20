Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 16,244,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,741,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

