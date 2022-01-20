King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 792 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average of $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

