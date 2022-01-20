King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 401,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 180,602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 776,582 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 290,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

