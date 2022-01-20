King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hershey by 222.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $201.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

