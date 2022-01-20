King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $822,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,733,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $350.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.62. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $298.59 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

