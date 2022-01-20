King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 388 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

