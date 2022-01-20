King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 664 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

