Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Down 2.2%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.60). Approximately 16,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 36,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.34 million and a P/E ratio of 31.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.11.

About Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

