KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINZ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KINS Technology Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of KINZ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 8,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,941. KINS Technology Group has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.