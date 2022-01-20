Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

KEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Kirby by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

