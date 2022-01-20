Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0108

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,776.12 and approximately $80.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 162.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

