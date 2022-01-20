KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services reported earnings of ($3.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($12.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.92) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.56) EPS.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $5.34. 7,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.18.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $46,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,439 shares of company stock worth $95,186. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 83,461 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 135.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

