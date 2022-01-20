Knekted (KNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a market cap of $18,838.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00114427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

