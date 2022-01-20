Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Purchases C$80,850.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande acquired 15,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,404,709.46.

TSE:GUD traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.39. 493,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,425. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.28.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GUD. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

