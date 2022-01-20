Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

