Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,373,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 20,341,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KKPNF stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

