Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $18.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

DNUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,576,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.