K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.10 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €17.10 ($19.43) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SDF. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.36 ($16.32).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €17.66 ($20.06) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 1-year high of €17.58 ($19.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.87.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

