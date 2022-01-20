Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.55

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.55 and last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $219,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $240,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

