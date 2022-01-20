Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 781 at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 790 ($10.78) to GBX 781 ($10.66) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s current price.

LRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.96) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.39) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.57 ($9.65).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 545 ($7.44) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 487.60 ($6.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 766 ($10.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 578.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39.

In other news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($14,135.63). Also, insider Sally Williams acquired 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £50,038.80 ($68,275.07). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

