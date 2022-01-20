Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.73.

NYSE LVS opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

