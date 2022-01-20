Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

LPTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

LPTX stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $251.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

