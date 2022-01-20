LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $32.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $1,960,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $102,196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,624,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.35 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

