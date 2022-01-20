Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

BWG opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

