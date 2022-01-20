Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
BWG opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.