Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 704,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE LDOS opened at $93.63 on Thursday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Leidos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,686 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

