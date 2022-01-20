LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 6.6% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. 6,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,598,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $669.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 461,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
