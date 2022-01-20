LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 6.6% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. 6,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,598,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $669.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 461,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

