Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

