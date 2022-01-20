Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.90. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 8,363 shares changing hands.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,675,695 shares of company stock valued at $111,429,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

