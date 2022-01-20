Liberum Capital Trims THG (LON:THG) Target Price to GBX 700

THG (LON:THG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 345.86% from the stock’s previous close.

THG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered THG to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 347 ($4.73) to GBX 236 ($3.22) in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on THG from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 545 ($7.44).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 155.59 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 763 ($10.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 415.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.17.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne bought 32,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

