LifePro Asset Management Acquires 47 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.9% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $2,009,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.

SHW stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $306.05. 9,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,843. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

