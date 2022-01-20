LifePro Asset Management Acquires 66 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $248.58. 1,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,166. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

