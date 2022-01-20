LifePro Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,702,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 4.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $127.54. 30,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,272. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $131.75. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.