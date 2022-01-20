LifePro Asset Management Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.73. 7,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,886. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

