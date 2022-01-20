LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,031,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,490. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94.

