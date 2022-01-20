LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 3.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 145,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,379. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.62.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

