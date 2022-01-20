LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,682,866 shares of company stock valued at $341,756,829. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $10.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.20. 101,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day moving average is $214.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

