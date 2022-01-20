LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.32.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

