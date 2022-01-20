Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Limestone Bancorp worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.