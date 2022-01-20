Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Insider Trey Byus Sells 11,697 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 182,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

