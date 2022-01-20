LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS LMGHF opened at $3.82 on Thursday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

