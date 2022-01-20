Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00011404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $75.42 million and $2.09 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.78 or 0.07489985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00063874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,983.28 or 0.99927391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065724 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,374,821 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.