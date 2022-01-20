Litecoin Cash Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $606.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,066.53 or 0.99571804 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,207,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.