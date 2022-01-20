Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

LOMA opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.