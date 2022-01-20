Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after buying an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after purchasing an additional 516,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,722 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $78,229,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $68.49 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

