Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) & Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Head to Head Contrast

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lovesac alerts:

96.2% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Arhaus shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Lovesac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lovesac and Arhaus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lovesac $320.74 million 2.36 $14.73 million $2.19 22.85 Arhaus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lovesac has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lovesac and Arhaus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lovesac 0 0 6 0 3.00 Arhaus 0 1 8 0 2.89

Lovesac currently has a consensus price target of $106.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.83%. Arhaus has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.07%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Arhaus.

Profitability

This table compares Lovesac and Arhaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lovesac 8.10% 30.66% 13.93% Arhaus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lovesac beats Arhaus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.