Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.08

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 16033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $739.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,812 shares of company stock worth $23,926,612 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

