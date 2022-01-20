Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LUB stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87. Luby’s has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luby’s by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

